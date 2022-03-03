Queen Elizabeth’s Sweet Reunion With Her Grandkids Suggests Her COVID Recovery Is Right on Track

Since her positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Queen Elizabeth II has been taking every precaution necessary to ensure her steady recovery. The long-reigning sovereign cancelled a number of meetings with dignitaries, and even made the decision to forgo virtual get-togethers during the onset of her mild symptoms. Now, it seems there are sure signs the monarch’s health is improving — Queen Elizabeth reportedly spent some time with her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and her great-grandkids over the weekend.

According to Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II felt well enough this past weekend to spend some time at Windsor Castle with William, Kate, and their children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The queen invited the Cambridges for a mini-reunion at Frogmore House, which resides on the grounds of the aforementioned castle. The party was also joined by Princess Beatrice and her baby girl, Sienna, one of the newest additions to the royal family.

Since that family get-together, Queen Elizabeth has seemingly been feeling in far better spirits. Following the informal reunion, Queen Elizabeth resumed a few virtual duties, per People. While we don’t know the full details on the monarch’s health, we have to think these new developments show that Queen Elizabeth is on that steady road to recovery.

We also know how important the sovereign’s family is to her. And we’re sure seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren raised her spirits. It’s been a trying few weeks for Queen Elizabeth II, but just as always, her family was there to support her. William and Kate in particular have really taken on their duties with aplomb as the royal family prepares to usher in a new era. Time with family can be a real tonic, and it seems spending an afternoon with Prince William, Kate, and their children was just the medicine Queen Elizabeth II needed.

