Paris Jackson’s First-Ever Solo Tour Has an Unusual Connection to Dad Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson is continuing on her path in the music industry with her first solo tour in Paris at La Maroquinerie on March 5. This is a big step in her career as she follows in the footsteps of her late father, Michael Jackson.

According to TMZ, the European leg of her tour is being promoted by AEG — they are the live event producers who promoted her dad’s last tour before he passed away in 2009. Even though grandmother Katherine Jackson sued the company for wrongful death in 2010, the jury sided with AEG several years later, believing Michael was ultimately responsible for his death, not Dr. Conrad Murray, due to his drug dependence. That legal outcome may have played a part in Paris teaming up with AEG for the Paris gig.

The 23-year-old musician has been hinting that big things are happening when it comes to her music. She released her first album, Wilted, in November 2020 and her EP, The Lost, in February 2022. Her sound is much different from her father’s pop and R&B music, but she was definitely influenced by his artistic tastes when she was young. “I’m obviously a fan of his music… I know all the lyrics to all of the songs and, you know, I will definitely jam out to them. But I feel like when it comes to influences, I feel like every part of my childhood will always influence how I am today,” she told Naomi Campbell in 2020. She revealed that Michael exposed her to everything from “classical music and jazz” to “hip-hop and R&B” and “The Beatles.”

Paris isn’t just stopping with a mini-tour in France, she will also be performing with singer-songwriter Patrick Droney for West Coast dates later in March. With the music industry starting to recognize her talents, there’s no doubt she’s making her dad proud.

