Melinda Gates Is Speaking Out About How She & Bill Gates Worked Through His Affair Before Their Split

When Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in May 2021, it sent shockwaves through the tech world. The surprising split has been addressed by the Microsoft founder, but Melinda has relatively quiet about the very public headlines.

In an upcoming interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she talked about why the split wasn’t a sudden decision, it was an ongoing process after she learned of her husband’s affair. “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that,” she explained. “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened.” But there was a moment when Melinda realized their union was done. “There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had,” she added.

Addressing the heartbreak that followed, she admitted that there were “a lot of tears for many days” and she questioned everything they had built together as a family for almost three decades. “And days I certainly was angry. That’s part of the grieving process,” the 57-year-old philanthropist continued. “You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. This is painful stuff.” While there were certainly dark times through the breakup, she wants to give other women hope because she’s now on a “journey of healing.”

With the couple’s divorce finalized in August 2021, Melinda is “really excited about what’s to come in life” as she makes plans for herself professionally and personally. “I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side,” she summed up. “I do feel like I’m turning the page in the chapter, now.”

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.