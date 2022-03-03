How to Watch The Dropout For Free — See The True Story Behind Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes once said, per The Cut, “I don’t have many secrets” — and boy, would that turn out to be the tip of the iceberg of her ongoing lies. Hulu’s newest mini-series The Dropout is a chilling tale of how what you think you know isn’t what’s really happening. “Fake it till you make it” doesn’t even begin to describe the façade that Holmes put up for the world. With a plethora of Oscar-nominated actors like Amanda Seyfried and a slew of fans impatiently waiting for the release, The Dropout is sure to be the next big mini-series for true crime fans.

Here’s how to watch Hulu’s upcoming miniseries The Dropout below.

The Dropout will release on March 3 on Hulu.

What’s The Dropout about?

The Dropout is the harrowing retelling of the true story surrounding Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ meteoric rise and fall. The upcoming Hulu mini-series was created by Liz Meriwether, an executive producer for hit shows like New Girl and Single Parents. Meriweather told us she was “excited about telling a really complicated story about women in power.” And this story shows a unique perspective on power.

THE DROPOUT photo: Beth Dubber / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection.

Starring Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout follows now-convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes throughout her life. We start with her childhood to her Stanford enrollment, meeting people who’d help her build her multi-billion dollar empire, dropping out of Standard, then becoming the face of her company Theranos — a health care company that claimed they could go blood tests with a single drop of blood.

But soon, she’d fall hard from grace, all thanks to a Wall Street Journal Exposé. In the mini-series, we’ll also see her dealing with her fraudulent activity coming to light, losing money, power, and, of course, her infamous trial.

Who stars in The Dropout?

Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried is the main character of the show, portraying real-life Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes throughout her college years to her downfall. Seyfried told Vanity Fair that she stayed inside her character easily, saying, “I completely went there when I was on set, but it’s very easy to take off the layers and be home.… It feels like a strength. And it’s a way to protect my actual emotional life.”

Seyfried has been a critically acclaimed actor throughout the entirety of her career, recently receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and a Golden Globe nomination for the same category in the 2020 film Mank.

THE DROPOUT photo: Beth Dubber / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection.

Opposite Seyfried is Naveen Andrews as Holmes’ real-life ex-lover and ex-business partner, Sunny Balwani. Andrews is a Primetime Emmy nominated actor, previously working on shows like Lost, Sense8, and Instinct.

Oscar-nominated actresses Laurie Metcalf and Anne Archer will co-star throughout the series. Metcalf is attached as a Professor of Medicine at Stanford University and Archer will play a socialite named Charlotte Schultz.

Along with them, actors Michaela Watkins, Elizabeth Marvel, Kate Burton, Sam Waterston, Kurtwood Smith, and Stephen Fry will appear a lot throughout, to name a few.

Where can I watch The Dropout?

THE DROPOUT photo: Beth Dubber / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection.

The Dropout will be released only on Hulu and if you want to do some homework before it releases on March 3, you can pick up the critically acclaimed novel Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup $11.45, originally $16.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

How to watch The Dropout on Hulu For Free

As we said, the true-crime miniseries The Dropout will be released exclusively on Hulu. Now, Hulu has a plethora of subscription plans to fit anyone’s budget, but if you’re still hesitant about committing yourself to a subscription, there is another way. Hulu offers first-time customers a 30-day free trial, so you can enjoy Hulu for 30 days and cancel before you’re charged the first month if you’re not 100 percent sold on the streaming service.

THE DROPOUT photo: Beth Dubber / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection.

Now, if you’re considering a full subscription, there are four options, ranging from $5.99 a month to $70.99 a month.

Hulu: $5.99/month

Hulu (No Ads): $11.99/month

Hulu + Live TV: $64.99/month

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV: $70.99/month

Hulu Subscription $Free For 30 Days, Then $5.99-$70.99/ month Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see the best movie & TV transformations into well-known women.

