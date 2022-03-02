Kim & Khloé Kardashian’s Exes Kanye West & Tristan Thompson Are Rallying Together Amid Their Breakups

We wish we were a fly on the wall on Tuesday night at the Setai Hotel in Miami, Florida because Kanye West and Tristan Thompson enjoyed a late-night dinner together. Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s exes certainly weren’t alone either, they reportedly had female company.

The duo looked pretty chummy in the photos shared by TMZ, this bro bonding is an interesting turn of events after West called out the NBA player for siding with the Kardashian women. When he tried to get the address for daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday in January, he was iced out by everyone except for Travis Scott. “I done called Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan. He said he asked Khloe,” he shared in a now-deleted social media post, via Hollywood Unlocked. “Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. You get what I’m saying.”

Well, it looks like they have ironed out that beef and broke bread over their Kardashian woes together. Kim nor Khloé have responded to the boys’ night out, but perhaps they are both getting the last laugh. The Good American founder hit the gym and posted her fitness progress on her Instagram Story, and Kim was declared legally single on Wednesday, per TMZ, after attending a virtual court hearing (West did not attend).

The Yeezy designer and the athlete will still be a part of the Kardashian clan because they are co-parenting their kids with Kim and Khloé, but it certainly is a different dynamic from being in the inner circle. That spot is reserved for Pete Davidson and whomever Khloé couples up with next.

