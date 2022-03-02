Lizzo Is Fat, Beautiful, Healthy, & Tired of Stereotypes Dictating How Fat Women Should Act

For decades, Hollywood was the gatekeeper when it comes to body types — and that standard was impossible to live up to. But along comes a superstar like Lizzo, who is here to tell all of us to free ourselves from the stereotypes and appreciate the body we’ve been given.

She is shouting from the rooftops about her gorgeous curves in a new interview with People, sharing enthusiastically, “I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day.” The Grammy winner is also praising other newsmakers like Kim Kardashian, who has also helped change minds about what a healthy body looks like. “Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.” And that has only given Lizzo “confidence” and “power” to “create [her] own beauty standard.” She noted, “And one day that will just be the standard.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer isn’t doing it alone, though. She’s bringing as many people as she can along for the ride to the top, including the contestants on her upcoming Amazon Prime Video reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. “If I have to start a f**king television show to get enough attention to find these girls and get them prepared to join me onstage, then so be it,” she told Variety. “This has been a passion of mine for a long time: discovering and mentoring big-girl dancers, especially Black girls.”

Lizzo is hoping that the conversations around her body (and other women with a similar shape) will stop and she can just be appreciated for her talent. Okay, we all know I’m fat,” she shared with People. “I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?” With the meaningful way she’s continually pushing the dialogue on body positivity, we do not doubt that Lizzo will be changing the world when it comes to beauty standards.

