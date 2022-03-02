Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Kids Nakoa-Wolf & Lola Stole the Show at Sister Zoë Kravitz’s Premiere

The New York City premiere of The Batman turned into a big night for Zoë Kravitz’s family, who came out to support her in her starring role as the iconic Catwoman. While mom Lisa Bonet wasn’t spotted on the red carpet, her stepdad Jason Momoa and her half-siblings, sister Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, put on a big show for the photographers.

The good-looking trio stepped out in their finest fashions with Jason wearing a rich burgundy velvet suit with matching shoes and black-rimmed spectacles. Lola, looking like her mother’s twin, was stylish in her black-and-cream checked maxi dress accessorized with black booties. Nakoa Wolf was dressed like his dad’s mini-me — a black suit, Bob Marley t-shirt and red Doc Martens to match his ultra-cool vibe.

Lola Momoa, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Jason explained to Entertainment Tonight that his wife, whom he is reportedly reconciling with, “couldn’t be [at the premiere], so we’re representing me and the babies.” With a professional camera strapped around his wrist, it looked like he was taking some personal snapshots to take home to Bonet. “We’re very excited to just be here,” he added “It’s still family, you know? We’re just so proud.”

The couple split at the beginning of the year with a social media statement that talked about “these transformational times” and that they were “parting ways in marriage.” But if there is one thing that stuck out in their joint message to their fans was their “devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail.” And while they aren’t addressing the rumors of reconciliation, the family support shown on the red carpet might be an indication that there is strong love between all of the family members, no matter what the end result is in Jason and Bonet’s marriage.

