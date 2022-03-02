Jason Momoa Gave an Update on His Reported Reconciliation With Lisa Bonet

We’ve observed for a while that family is at the heart of practically everything Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet do. And despite the couple’s January split, they’re still putting family first. That couldn’t have been more clear than when Momoa attended last night’s premiere of The Batman in New York City, which stars his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/ Catwoman. The Game of Thrones alum took to the red carpet with his kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with Bonet. While attending the event, the actor offered an update on where he and Bonet stand.

During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Momoa expressed that he was “so proud” of his stepdaughter, whom Bonet shares with ex Lenny Kravitz. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa continued, referencing the former couple’s two teens. “We’re very excited to just be here.” While Momoa wasn’t completely upfront with the update on his relationship with Bonet, he did share “it’s still family,” alluding to the incredibly close bond he, Bonet, and their blended family will always share.

Jason Moma and Lisa Bonet's break up announcement proves they still have a lot of love and respect between them. https://t.co/OxErSFcA96 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 13, 2022

Momoa’s comments and attendance at the premiere were nothing but supportive of Kravitz, and seemingly indicate that, despite their split, he and Bonet will always be close. But recently, fans have been wondering whether or not the two are giving their marriage another chance. A recent report claimed Bonet and Momoa are back together, though neither party has confirmed the reported reconciliation.

Regardless, it really seems the two are in a positive place. Prior to their split, Momoa and Bonet were together for roughly 16 years, including five years of marriage. Although they’ve protected certain aspects of their relationship from the public eye, Momoa and Bonet have nevertheless been open about celebrations, milestone moments, and the pair’s recent split. Breakups are difficult; add on top of that the public scrutinizing every word and it can seem unbearable. But through it all, these two seem to be keeping their priorities in line — putting their family above everything else.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who famously broke up and got back together.

