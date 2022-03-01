Heidi Klum Looks Absolutely Dazzling Modeling an Ornate Dolce & Gabbana Bodysuit in New Photos

We love that the iconic supermodels of the 1990s are still rocking on the runway. The latest star to strut their stuff on the catwalk is Heidi Klum, who proved that she’s still showing the fashion industry how it’s done after decades in the business.

Wearing a metallic Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and jacket, Klum let her stunning legs do all the talking with the black thigh-high boots. The 48-year-old model looked comfortable and confident in the outfit as she danced her way through a series of images on a confetti-strewn stage. The best part about the carousel is how much her youthful and playful spirit is on display.

Klum has been working hard on the latest season of Germany’s Next Top Model, she has been sharing looks and behind-the-scenes footage from the show. She has continued to work hard to help inspire the next generation of models in the fashion industry — and that includes her 17-year-old daughter Leni, who might be the heir apparent to hosting the show in the future.

“Who knows, maybe in five years when I’m not hosting the show anymore maybe it’s going to be like Germany’s Next Top Model by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows… she’s kind of playing with this idea,” Klum told People TV in 2020 about her teen following in her footsteps. It sounds like Leni is up for the challenge, but she might have to fight her mom for the position — she’s still going strong in the entertainment business and loving every minute of it.

