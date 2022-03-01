Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Thank-You to William & Kate Is a Nod to the Royal Family’s Global Influence

With the world watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many public figures have taken the time to express support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the citizens of his country. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their thoughts on social media on Saturday, and Zelenskyy took time out a few days later to thank them for standing by Ukraine.

The Cambridges wrote, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C.” On Tuesday, Zelenskyy acknowledged the tweet with a warm response, “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph.”

There are probably a few royal watchers who are taking note that Zelenskyy didn’t respond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s support, which came at the start of the invasion. However, it’s important to note that the Sussexes are voicing their opinions as private citizens — William and Kate are doing it as senior royal family members. So, for Zelenskyy, it’s more politically important in a time of crisis to address the Cambridges as official representatives of the palace.

In the end, it’s wonderful that both couples are showing Ukraine the love and kindness they need at such a tumultuous time. William and Kate already had a personal connection to the Ukrainian leader after meeting in 2020, so the natural outreach makes sense — and it’s likely that all support, including Harry and Meghan, is welcome to Zelenskyy and the citizens of Ukraine.

