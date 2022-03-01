Reese Witherspoon’s March Book Club Selection is A Murder Mystery We’re Dying to Read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

March is one of the longest months of the year, both in days and just how it feels as the transitional point between winter and spring. Naturally, it’s the perfect time to pick up a good book and settle in for a quality page-turning read, and Reese Witherspoon’s March book club pick is a killer choice. The actress announced her newest book club selection today — and it’s a murder mystery we’re dying to sink our teeth into.

Witherspoon’s book club selected The Club by Ellery Lloyd as its read for the month. The Oscar winner and self-professed bookworm describes Lloyd’s novel as “a beautifully written, densely plotted thriller that takes place at a private club off the coast of England. Read about a luxurious, celeb-only island during a weekend of partying and mystery.” Sounds enticing, right? Let’s break down the plot a bit more below!

The Home Group is the site of the rich and famous to play in Lloyd’s thrilling novel. Near the English coast is one of the groups most extravagant locations: Island Home. This new establishment is hosting a launch event, and everyone’s dying to be there. But behind the excess and delicacies, things are looking grim. The Home Group’s CEO and his staff are at their breaking point. On top of that, A-list guests are arriving — some of whom possess even more shocking secrets than the staff.

The Club‘s gripping story features a body count that continues to climb as every character begins to spiral. Once you make it into this killer club, getting out can be a deadly gamble. We’re already adding this new novel to our cart as we speak. This book club pick sounds like the perfect read to get us through March. So, don’t hesitate — get your copy of The Club (before it’s too late)!

