Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Surprised Paris Fashion Week With a Rare Mother-Daughter Runway Walk

Cindy Crawford is more than happy to share the spotlight with her 20-year-old daughter, Kai Gerber. The dynamic duo hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week, surprising the audience at the Off-White show, who weren’t expecting the rare mother-daughter appearance.

Crawford strutted down the catwalk wearing a long, layered tulle skirt paired with a black tuxedo jacket and a university t-shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with turquoise sunglasses, a red clutch and dramatic chandelier earrings. Gerber’s outfit had a more modernistic design with a bubble mini skirt, showing off her long legs, along with a yellow t-shirt and strappy sandals. Her accessories included an iPhone, white sunglasses and similar earrings that matched her mom’s jewelry.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP.

The 56-year-old supermodel trained her daughter well before she took the runways around the globe by storm. Crawford shared an important bit of advice she gave her daughter before she launched her modeling career: “Do your homework.” She explained to Vogue, “If I know this photographer shoots this way, when I get to set, I kind of already know what language we might be speaking that day as opposed to just walking in and not knowing anything about the editor or the designer or photographer. By the time Kaia has started in the fashion industry, she was pretty well versed.”

Kaia Gerber Sipa via AP Images.

Having her mom guide her through the fashion industry, which can be a difficult career to navigate, has only set Gerber up for success. The fact that they now get to do it together is even more special, especially since the modeling world is opening its doors to showcasing women from multiple generations.

