Reese Witherspoon Used This Skincare Wand to Prep For The SAG Awards — & You Can Get One Too

All of the stars who graced the arrival carpet of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards looked absolutely stunning. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s loved up poses, to Reese Witherspoon’s immaculate glow, we were not disappointed by any of last night’s looks. But did you know that one of the tools Witherspoon used to get her fresh, makeup-ready face beaming is actually available online? That’s right, you’re just a few clicks away from getting a SolaWave Skincare Wand of your own! What is it, you might ask? Well, we’ll break it down for you below.

This little beauty tool seriously lives up to its name. The SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy has everything you need to get your skin prepped and ready for a long day of wearing makeup or a night on the town. Last night, Witherspoon’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, used this little wand to “amplify” elements of Witherspoon’s pre-makeup skincare routine. “The microcurrents and warmth from the wand deepen the absorption of the moisturizer,” Deenihan said of the SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy.

“The vibrating facial massage increases circulation, reduces puffiness, and along with the red light therapy, boosts the skin’s natural radiance.” What are you left with when you’re done? Well, in Deenihan’s words, “a perfect glowing canvas.” While this tool might seem too good to be true, you can actually get it yourself right now.

The SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy is available on SolaWave’s official site. But you can also buy the wand for the same price on Nordstrom. This little wand is perfect for reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and more for that fresh-faced feel you know and love. It’s portable, easy to use, and you can charge it between uses. Whether you’re on the go, or getting ready for a busy week, this magical beauty wand will cast a spell on your skin.

