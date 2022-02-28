Jada Pinkett Smith Shut Down This Mention of Her August Alsina ‘Entanglement’ on the Red Carpet

With the first major award show in the books after two years of virtual or smaller events, the 2022 SAG Awards served up major looks and moments on the red carpet. Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith gracefully avoided a potentially awkward memory during their interview with E! News host Laverne Cox.

Cox decided to bring up one of the biggest buzz words of 2020: “entanglement.” As she was wrapping up the interview, the red-carpet host looked to Jada and said, “We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more entanglements.” Now, it could have turned really ugly at that moment, but everyone was in a great mood and took Cox’s comment lightheartedly. Jada laughed, “No more entanglements.”

Phew — one awkward encounter avoided, but it’s probably true that the Smith family is done with entanglements like the one Jada found herself confessing to in 2020 on her Facebook Watch show. She described her relationship with musician August Alsina, “Four and a half years ago . . . I started a friendship with August. We actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.” She and Will were separated at the time, but that was not a fact known to their fans.

“From there as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” Jada added. “An entanglement?” Will chimed in — and that’s when his wife clarified the nature of the affair. “It was a relationship, absolutely,” she said. And that’s when the word “entanglement” became a social media phenomenon, something they probably don’t want to repeat — but they certainly took Cox’s good-natured teasing well.

