Prince Harry & Prince William Are Reportedly Struggling With Camilla’s New Queen Title

Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds with their brotherly relationship over the past few years, but there might be an issue that is bringing them back together unexpectedly. Queen Elizabeth’s recent announcement that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be given the Queen Consort title is something they are both reportedly struggling with.

Christopher Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, told Us Weekly that “the boys were completely blindsided by this” and their grandmother’s decision is “driving a wedge” between the generations at the palace. Prince Charles apparently campaigned “relentlessly” for his wife to gain the title, even though one of the Queen’s conditions for his second marriage was that “he promised Camilla would never be called Queen Consort.”

The Queen has since changed her tune about Camilla and has appreciated her sense of duty to the palace. “Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic,” Andersen explained. “She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.” But this move didn’t consider Princess Diana’s sons whatsoever. We must remember that Camilla had a hand in the demise of their parents’ marriage and while Harry and William are cordial to her, there are still residual feelings about the hurt that was caused by their affair.

Harry and William might be leading vastly different lives now, but it’s clear that they share a love for their late mother and still protect her at all costs. The move by the Queen, and their dad, feels like a betrayal on a deeply emotional level.

