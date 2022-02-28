Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Brief Embrace at the SAG Awards Has the Whole Internet Spiraling

At Sunday night’s SAG Awards, there was a major A-list celebrity reunion that had fans wishing it was 2019 all over again. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a moment at the ceremony that was reminiscent of their cozy and cuddly award show season when A Star Is Born was nominated.

Wearing a stunning white Armani Privé gown and dripping in diamonds by Tiffany & Co., Lady Gaga showed up looking picture-perfect to see her former co-star. The cameras captured them in a warm embrace with the “Poker Face” singer closing her eyes while snuggling cheek-to-cheek with Cooper. Their fans lived for this moment and tweeted about their excitement.

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Michael Buckner for Variety.

“Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper finally being in the same room for the first time in 3 years is a bigger event on its own than the actual ceremony tonight,” one account wrote. They aren’t wrong, the pandemic made these sweet interactions less frequent, so last night’s meeting was absolutely major. Another user likened the meet-cute hug to the moment Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shared a lingering handhold at the 2020 SAG Awards — the award show is bringing shipped couples back to the spotlight.

Despite the consistent denials they were ever a couple, Lady Gaga admitted to Vogue in 2018 that they had chemistry from the first moment they met. “The second that I saw him I was like, ‘Have I known you my whole life?’ It was an instant connection, instant understanding of one another.” That connection is still being felt four years later and fans still hope that one day this dynamic duo will finally be romantically involved.

