Heidi Klum Dances & Sizzles in Mesmerizing All-Leather Ensemble on Instagram

Heidi Klum is at it again with another enchanting and sexy photoshoot on Instagram. On Feb. 25, Klum posted a series of sexy, mesmerizing photos to her Instagram with the simple caption of a black heart and tagging @davidkomalondon.

In the photos, we see Klum flaunting a stunning all-black leather ensemble. She has a matching two-piece with a bikini top and floor-length skirt, paired with knee-high leather boots. She’s rocking a sheer top and delicate jewelry to top the rocker-esque look. In the photos, we see her posing, flaunting, and dancing — truly living her best life.

Klum never fails to make fans’ jaws drop with her sparkling ensembles that show off her fit physique — and of course, we love that.

The supermodel has always been very confident in her body, at one point she even told Ocean Drive Magazine per People she is a self-proclaimed nudist. “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not many people, and I like to go topless.”

She added, “Everyone should do what they want to do, [even if it’s] thigh-high stockings and a garter belt that shows a little bit when you sit at the dinner table. I don’t think that’s vulgar. I feel comfortable and don’t care if someone sees my nipples necessarily—it’s okay to see the nipple!”

