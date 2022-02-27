Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Stepping Up & Matching Donations to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

One of our favorite celebrity couples, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, are at it again with their charitable actions. This time around, they’re making headlines for matching donations sent to help Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

On Feb. 26, both Lively and Reynolds posted the same photo from the UN Refugee Agency, sharing that they will match donations and provided links for fans to donate as well.

Lively said in her caption, “@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000. link in bio to donate. @usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life-saving aid and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families.” You can see her post HERE.

Reynolds said in his caption, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support. Click the link in bio.” He then tagged his wife @blakelively at the end. You can see his post HERE.

Lively and Reynolds frequently donate to charities and people in need. This year alone, they donated $13,000 to Welsh soccer player Jordan Davies and his girlfriend Kelsey Edwards after the stillbirth of their son, according to People. That’s just the tip of the iceberg because they’ve donated to homeless youth, food banks, COVID-19 relief, and more.

Before you go, click here to see whose net worth is higher in these celebrity couples.

