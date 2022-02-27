Alicia Keys Looks As Calm & Gorgeous As Can Be In Photos For Surprise Collaboration

Alicia Keys always knows how to surprise her fans and make their jaws drop — this time with a surprise collaboration with Athleta.

On Feb. 25, Keys posted a series of photos with the caption, “Aligning our energy. Aligning our focus. Finding the space for ourselves. Tapping into our highest power and our greatest strength.” But then she announced a surprise collaboration with Athleta, saying, “SUPER Excited to start this journey with the @athleta collection coming March 8, 2022 (mark your calendars) #AthletaXKeys #PowerOfShe #AthletaPartner.”

In the first two photos, we see Keys in a bright orange athleisure set while meditating in the desert. In the third photo, we see Keys looking absolutely stunning as she continues to show one of her upcoming athleisure sets. In the last few photos, we see her posing in the desert, looking so gorgeous and at peace.

So can we talk about how beautiful and calm Keys look throughout this? Let’s also talk about her upcoming athleisure collaboration. We love Athleta; we love Keys, and we’re a sucker for bright athleisure pieces — so you better believe we’re marking our calendars.

Celebrities frequently collaborate with athleisure brands like Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch, Heidi Klum, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

Keys is a Queen of self-care, telling Allure back in 2021 that she always starts the day with meditation. “I try to wake up at 5:30. I want some things before the day goes away and then I can never get it back. I love to do my meditation early and usually piggyback that with a workout.