Everyone is Buzzing About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Powerful Speech at The NAACP Image Awards

Both the world and Twitter are abuzz with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s speech at the NAACP Image Awards, an annual awards show that honors outstanding performances in the arts. On Feb. 26, the pair accepted the prestigious President’s Award for their work in public service through the Archewell Foundation, which has supported tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting racial injustices.

Their speech was a sight to see, and people have been talking nonstop about it. Markle started the speech by saying, “It’s inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law. Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants, like the late John Lewis.”

Harry added, “We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees. Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community. I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

Markle then said, “And I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd. For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”

They then thanked Dr. Safiya Noble, the cofounder of the UCLA center for critical internet inquiry, scholar, author, and advocate, calling her a “visionary” in the Archewell team.

Markle said, “This is the era of the digital justice movement. We are proud to partner with [the] NAACP and each of you to translate the vital efforts of those who came before us to the modern challenges that exist ahead of us. Thank you so much for joining us in this work, and thank you again for this incredible honor. Truly.”

She ended the speech by saying, “My mom’s here with us tonight, and we all feel very proud. Thank you.”

One Twitter user said, “There’s something so heartwarming and enlightening to witness Harry showering his wife with constant praises, especially in public. Give Meghan Markle her flowers! Always!” Another added, “What an amazing couple. They have used their platform for good and achieved so much in a short space of time, one cannot help but love them.”

The couple wore ensembles by Black designers with Meghan’s iconic blue gown designed by Christopher John Rogers. Harry’s tuxedo was made by Ozwald Boateng.

In response to the ensembles, one Twitter user said “Can’t believe Meghan Markle invented blue” and attached photos of Meghan wearing blue dresses.

Past recipients of the honor include Muhammad Ali, Condoleezza Rice, and Rihanna, to name a few.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

