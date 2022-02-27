Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Reportedly Giving Their Marriage Another Chance

When 2022 started, we got the heartbreaking news that one of our favorite celebrity couples was splitting up. Once again, we thought love was dead when Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their divorce through social media. But in a shocking turn of events, apparently, the two may be reconciling!

In early Jan. Momoa posted a statement on his Instagram saying that they still love each other, but they were parting ways. He said, “. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other — to be who we are learning to become…” But now that post has been deleted, and people are wondering why.

A close source exclusively told HollywoodLife that the pair have decided to work things out — and apparently, are already living together again! “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

Be right back, while we sob over how happy this news is! This is not a drill everyone: one of our favorite celebrity couples is back together.

Momoa and Bonet got together back in 2005, not officially tying the knot until 2017. The two share two beautiful children together: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Momoa is also the stepfather of Kravitz’s superstar daughter Zoë, 33.

