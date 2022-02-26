Prince William & Kate Middleton Take the Unusual Step of Issuing a Statement on Ukraine

Despite being neutral on a plethora of political happenings and issues, Prince William and Kate Middleton officially let their stance be known about what’s going on in Ukraine.

On Feb. 26, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted out to their followers and supporters a shocking message about the ongoing war in Ukraine. They tweeted, “In October 2020, we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C.”

Commenters flooded their comments, thanking them for their solidarity on the matter — but them tweeting an official statement about politics is a rare sight to see.

So it’s known that the Queen can’t let her political ideals be known, to remain as neutral as possible, and it’s somewhat the same with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Many in the Royal family have been scrutinized for letting their political beliefs be known, like Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge normally remain officially neutral, rarely speaking up about politics. So this tweet comes as a pleasant surprise. This tweet also came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made their stance known on the crisis in Ukraine.

Prince William and Kate Middleton originally met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace nearly 18 months ago, on Oct. 7, 2020.

