Demi Moore’s Daughter Scout Willis Announces New Music With Jaw-Dropping & Sparkly Snapshot

The time has come once again: Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis just announced that more music is coming. And in true Willis fashion, she did so with a stunning photoshoot.

On Feb. 24, Willis posted a photo with the caption, “POV: You’re waiting for ‘Shouldn’t I Be’ to drop on March 4th…You’re absolutely basking in the sensual delight of being alive, taking in the exquisite sensations of impatient excitement and nervous energy thrumming through your naughty, delicious body.”

In the photo, we see Willis sitting with her head up against a harlequin-like, green background. With her hair curled and nails painted, she wows fans with a jaw-dropping and sparkling leotard ensemble.

Willis’ comments were flooded with love, with even older sister Rumer quickly commented saying, “Hottest Hedonist In the Game.”

This news comes a little over a week after Willis announced her long-awaited second single to be released. On Feb. 14, Willis posted “Happy Valentine’s Day, from me to you. ‘Shouldn’t I Be’ Pre-save link in bio” with a screenshot of the single’s release date.

Willis’ first single came out in late 2021, called “Love Without Possession” — which was a song about confusion, loss, and finding oneself — and fans instantly fell in love with her soulful sound. Honestly, we can’t wait to hear more as soon as possible.

Her superstar parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married for around 13 years. The pair had three daughters: Rumer, 33, Scout being the middle child, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

