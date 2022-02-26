Zoë Kravitz is Seriously Giving Us Matrix Vibes In New Red Carpet Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoë Kravitz is undeniably one of the coolest people on the planet and we’ve been on the edge of our seats, waiting impatiently for any update about her role as Catwoman in the upcoming Batman movies. Not only is she one of the coolest people, but she always has one of the coolest red carpet looks out there. This time, she’s giving us Matrix vibes with her new ensemble and we’re obsessed.

On Feb. 23, Kravitz posted a series of jaw-dropping, gorgeous snapshots of her at a The Batman premiere in Paris. She posted the photos with a simple caption of a bat emoji, cat emoji, and more.

Commenters immediately ran to the comment fire emojis, heart-eye emojis, and even her musical papa Lenny Kravitz commented, “Well hello daughter.”

In the first photo, we see Kravitz rocking her leather outfit as she stares at the Eiffel Tower, also in the shot, followed by a close-up photo of her and her all-black outfit. In the last photo, we get a full-body shot of her outfit as she touches her sunglasses, Eiffel Tower in the background.

So everything about these photos, from the Eiffel Tower in the background to Kravitz’s outfit, is giving us life. But let’s talk about her outfit because although she’s playing Catwoman in the new The Batman movie, it’s seriously giving us Matrix vibes — and we’re loving that.

The long-awaited The Batman film is coming out in theaters on March 4, which will follow Batman making allies with Catwoman as they try to take down the Riddler. Robert Pattinson will play Batman, Paul Dano will be The Riddler, and of course, Kravitz will play Catwoman.

Kravitz recently told Elle that when she got the call about auditioning for Catwoman, she couldn’t help but get excited. She said she remembers telling herself, “‘Okay, don’t get excited.’ One thing I’ve had to learn from an early age is when you get attached, it’s hard, and most of the time, you don’t get the part. So my instinct is always to say, ‘It’s not mine.’” But everyone could feel her coolness and the part was instantly hers.

