Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Shows Her ‘Alter Ego’ in Stripped Down Photoshoot

It’s no secret that Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is taking over the modeling industry, but her newest photoshoot has people doing a double-take. We’re used to Gerber looking like a goddess, but this time, she’s done a complete 180 by posing both nude and covered in tattoos.

On Feb. 24, Gerber posted a photo of herself on the cover of Perfect Magazine with the caption, “my alter ego for the cover of @theperfectmagazine by @mikaeljansson @kegrand.”

Everyone’s abuzz about this photo because Gerber’s “alter ego” is nothing like the supermodel’s daughter in real life. The cover photo shows Gerber wearing nothing but some black clogs, covered in colorful temporary tattoos from head to toe. Gerber is covering her breasts as she stares at the camera, with her punk-rock bangs getting in the way a bit.

The photo shows the word “perfect: in the left-hand corner and on the right side is a slew of celebrity names such as Miley Cyrus, Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade, Lizzo, and more.

Gerber is truly the spitting image of her supermodel mama and is taking the modeling industry by storm as well. Now, this photoshoot is shocking for multiple reasons, one of which is how different she looks from her normal photos. She told Byrdie that she swears by a simplistic, natural beauty philosophy for herself, saying, “I feel most beautiful when I feel like myself. Right now, a very simple hair and makeup look feel like me.”

