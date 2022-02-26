Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, & Their Daughter Olympia Look Glammed Up In New Instagram Post

Serena Williams is not only the Queen of tennis, but she’s also the Queen of rocking the red carpet. Whether it’s a charity event or a fashion show, it’s guaranteed that Williams will make jaws drop with her ensemble. This time around, she and her husband Alexis Ohanian look like the pinnacle of glam in their new Instagram post.

On Feb. 25, Williams posted a series of photos with the simple caption, “fashion break” and tagged accounts like “@gucci @alexisohanian @olympiaohanian @kmcme17.”

In the first photo, we see Williams and Ohanian rocking nearly all-black ensembles, with Ohanian going for the simple suit and Williams bringing out the furry jacket and sunnies. Then in the second photo, which Ohanian referred to as “gold” in the comments, is a snapshot of their ever-so expressive child Olympia. Olympia is flashing a silly, disgruntled look while rocking a pink dress and red flannel in front of a sign that says “Exquisite Gucci.” In the last photo, we get another glimpse of Williams looking as glamorous as can be in her black Gucci outfit, sitting on a red chair.

The legendary tennis player met Ohanian back in 2015, getting engaged less than two years later in Dec. 2016. Williams and the Reddit co-founder then married in 2017 in New Orleans, and later that same year, Williams gave birth to their daughter Olympia, 4.

Back in 2021, Williams told Bumble what she’s learned about marriage and love, since marrying Ohanian. “Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it.” She added, “I learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it’s a special thing.”

