4 Celebrity Reactions to Russia Invading Ukraine That Really Missed the Mark

If there was one takeaway from the 2020 “Imagine” video led by Gal Gadot early in the pandemic, it was definitely: think before you post. Well, some celebrities never learn and often believe that they are adding meaningful discussions to a tumultuous dialogue.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already generated horrifying and heartbreaking images from the country as families flee their homes in hopes of reaching safe ground across the border. That awful news should be more than enough information for stars to take a step back and realize that other than offering prayers and ways to donate, they probably shouldn’t say much more. But of course, there’s always one or two… or more in Hollywood who step into a tone-deaf mess. So, let’s look at who hasn’t received the message just yet.

Joy Behar:

On Thursday, The View co-hosts were discussing the invasion of Ukraine with Sunny Hostin addressing the humanitarian crisis that is happening because of the conflict. “Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and this is going to start a refugee crisis in Europe,” she said. “We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

But Joy Behar had more serious worries (we are dripping with sarcasm here): her upcoming trip to Italy. After saying she was “scared” for Western Europe, she had the nerve to complain that she hasn’t been able to travel to Europe because of a global pandemic and now, an invasion. “You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic,” Behar shared. “And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?’” Your aperitif and pasta can wait, Joy.

John Cena:

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

The former WWE star tweeted on Thursday (and shockingly, the post is still up), the weirdest cross-promotion between his HBO show Peacemaker and the invasion of Ukraine. He tweeted, “If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so.” Can you feel the cringe through your laptop? We don’t know how a network publicist didn’t call Cena out on this already, but don’t worry, the fans took care of that. “A bit tone deaf @JohnCena. Please delete,” one account wrote. “From a conversation I’m in: Families have literally been blown to pieces in Ukraine Meanwhile Cena, “I AM A COMIC BOOK ACTOR, IF MY CHARACTER WAS REAL, I WOULD STOP IT FROM HAPPENING.” Yikes.

AnnaLynne McCord:

The former 90210 star used her creativity to address Russian President Vladimir Putin directly through poetry, recorded it and shared it with her followers. She took her spoken-word message from the perspective of “if I was your mother.” Reading with complete sincerity, she emoted, “If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never with this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes a pure demise of nation’s sitting peaceful under a night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy and nothing would harm. I can’t imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy you must have seen and believed and the formulation of thought quickly taught that you lived in a cruel, unjust world.” It goes on and on from there for over a minute. One social media user quipped in response to her tweet, “It with a heavy heart that I must announce that the celebs are at it again.”

Andy Cohen:

Everyone is at a loss for how to be helpful amid a global crisis but doing it through the trendiest internet game is not it right now. The Watch What Happens Live host chose to enter the word “PEACE” as his first entry on The New York Times‘ Wordle. It would have been fine if he had just done it for himself — whatever brings him comfort at a time like this is healthy. But no, he had to snap a photo of it and share it on his Instagram Story. A moment like this doesn’t need to be buzzy and on-trend, it’s OK to take some time out to think about the global situation without drawing yourself into an embarrassing mess. Sometimes “QUIET” is a great place to start.

