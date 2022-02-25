Chelsea Handler Hitting the Ski Slopes in Nothing But Her Underwear Is One Inspiring Way to Ring in 47

Chelsea Handler sure knows how to celebrate a birthday in a way that should inspire people to do their big day however they want. The comedian’s choices might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly delivered some epic social media footage.

Dressed in nothing but a pair of turquoise bikini underwear and a Canadian and the U.S. flag covering her nipples (she’s an American currently in Canada), Handler headed down an untouched ski slope with the biggest grin across her face. Besides showing off her skiing prowess (not one ski pole in sight), she smoked a little weed and drank a cocktail to celebrate her 47th birthday. As she headed down the trail, a Philippines flag with “KOY” across her back honored boyfriend Jo Koy’s Filipino heritage.

Handler captioned the video, “47. Doing all the things I love with the man I love.” The most fitting part of the clip is the addition of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s hit single, “The Next Episode” to honor the latest chapter in her life, which includes lots of L-O-V-E with her man. Koy makes a quick cameo at the end of the post as he happily trails her on a snowmobile… shirtless. He probably figured if he can’t beat his girlfriend down the mountain, join her in some topless fun.

The couple first went Instagram official in September 2021 with the normally reserved Handler gushing about Koy. “I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Now, the love continues into her next year of life as she joyfully barrels down the slopes, topless and with her boyfriend by her side.

