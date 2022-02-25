Rihanna Is Breaking Down Maternity Fashion Stereotypes With Cleopatra-Inspired Headdress & Latex Crop Top

Rihanna is here to tell her fans there are no fashion rules when you are pregnant — dress the way that makes you feel fabulous. The “Umbrella” singer is proving what a glamorous mom-to-be she is as she stepped out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Gucci’s fall 2022 show for Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Rocking a latex crop top with hints of lace to show off her gorgeous baby bump, she confidently walked the red carpet before the show. (See the photos HERE.) The 34-year-old singer added dragon-embroidered black pants, a festive lavender faux-fur coat and a stunning Cleopatra-inspired headdress to the ensemble. Her 33-year-old boyfriend let the FENTY founder’s wardrobe take the spotlight as he kept it simple with an all-black ensemble, accessorized with a pop of color with mustard gloves.

Rihanna MEGA.

Fans should expect Rihanna to continue “pushing the idea of sexy” during her pregnancy. She’s tired of society forcing women to “feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s**t,” she passionately told Refinery29. The idea of giving birth has allowed her an unexpected sense of empowerment and that’s why she’s changing up her style to fit how she currently feels as a pregnant woman.

“I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant,” she added. “The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cutouts the better for me.” Rihanna is already leading the way when it comes to inclusive beauty, so it makes complete sense that she’s now breaking down all the fashion stereotypes associated with maternity.

