Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Made Their Stance On Ukraine Known in a New Statement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The entire world is reacting in shock and horror to the atrocities occurring in Ukraine. Over the course of the past few days, humanitarian organizations have rallied around the country’s people, as Russia invades their border. Global diplomats and public figures alike have shared their reactions and official statements regarding the harrowing images and stories — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their official statement on Ukraine via their Archewell site.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” the statement reads, which you can see here. The couple and those who work alongside their foundation issued the statement on February 24, as Ukraine was reeling from the onset of the Russian invasion. This latest statement is part of how Harry and Meghan are using their platform and influence to highlight global humanitarian issues, just as they’ve done in the recent past.

Princess Eugenie reportedly keeps Prince Harry in the loop over royal affairs. https://t.co/cBJFf67d7h — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 24, 2022

Back in August, the couple also used their Archewell Foundation to issue a statement on the humanitarian crisis playing out in Afghanistan. Not long after, the couple traveled to New York City for a series of engagements, discussing misinformation and paid parental leave. Meghan spoke on the latter subject, echoing a similar tone that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, used when discussing her humanitarian efforts.

It’s been just over two years since Harry and Meghan made the decision to take a step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and focus on their family and philanthropic efforts stateside. Already, they’ve demonstrated a vigor for spotlighting and advocating for humanitarian issues on a global level. We’re anxious to see how they continue to use their respective platform in the time ahead.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan' by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $11.19 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

