Rosie O’Donnell Says She’s Sure Priyanka Chopra ‘Gets Sick of’ Being Mistaken For Deepak Chopra’s Daughter

Rosie O’Donnell has found herself mired in a controversy that only got deeper after she apologized several times, but only made the situation worse. She ran into Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, out at dinner at Nobu Malibu, but it was her awkward banter that got her into hot water.

In the original TikTok video, the former View co-host shared the encounter. “I always assumed [Priyanka Chopra Jonas] was Deepak Chopra’s daughter,” she said, “So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom. And hi, I know your dad,’ she goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ I’m like, ‘Deepak.’ She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’” Priyanka’s father, Ashok Chopra, died of cancer in 2013, a devastating moment for her, which she chronicled in her memoir, Unfinished.

O’Donnell took that private mess and made it public — only to make it worse by addressing the very accomplished actress as “someone Chopra” and “the Chopra wife.” Oof. So, she took to TikTok once more to apologize and clear up any of her followers’ opinions that Priyanka was “rude” during their conversation. “She wasn’t rude,” O’Donnell said in the second video. “It was just awkward, you know? I mean, I’m sure she gets sick of [being mistaken for Deepak Chopra’s daughter]. I’m sure I’m not the only one.”

The comedian then added one more nail into her coffin by sharing, “But she’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than [Nick Jonas], people were saying, so I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka. I hope I’m pronouncing that right.” Well, Priyanka is getting in the last word on her Instagram Story and hopefully, putting an end to this uncomfortable celebrity moment.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram Story. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” she wrote in the post. “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife,’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.” And if you didn’t know before, you know know that Chopra is a very common South Asian last name. She concluded, “Also PS — As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

A lesson for everyone to remember, including Rosie O’Donnell.

