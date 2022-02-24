Sean Penn Flew to Ukraine to Film a Documentary on Their Conflict With Russia

While many citizens of Ukraine are fleeing their country after the invasion from Russia, actor Sean Penn has arrived to film a documentary about the conflict. He was seen on Thursday attending the official press briefing after reportedly meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

His presence in the country has been welcomed by the Ukrainian government in a Facebook statement, translated by the Daily Mail. “An American actor and filmmaker, Oscar winner Sean Penn arrived to Ukraine. The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

I spent the evening in Kyiv with ⁦@nolanwpeterson⁩ and Sean Penn. pic.twitter.com/m1WpbbUSR4 — Vladislav Davidzon (@VladDavidzon) February 22, 2022

The strong wording also had a message for political leaders around the world, “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially Western politicians lack. The more such people in our country now, true friends of Ukraine, who support the struggle for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop Russia’s treacherous attack,” the statement reads.

This is an ongoing project for Penn, who is working with VICE World News and Endeavor Content, to cover the ongoing escalation between Ukraine and Russia — his first trip to the country was back in November 2021. This isn’t the first time the 61-year-old actor has headed toward, not away, from danger. He interviewed one of the most notorious Mexican drug kingpins, El Chapo, after he escaped from prison, and he was also a key player in Haitian rescue efforts after the devastating earthquake in 2010.

