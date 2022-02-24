Kim Kardashian Requested the Court Terminate Her Kanye West Marriage ASAP in an Emotional New Court Filing

Kim Kardashian is ready to move forward and put her marriage to Kanye West in the past. She’s asking the courts to speed up the divorce process and declare her single in the wake of his recent social media outbursts.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” she says in the court documents obtained by TMZ. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.” The last few weeks have been fueled with the Yeezy founder taking jabs at Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, sharing his anger for their oldest daughter North having a TikTok account and revealing details about their marriage that should have never been made public.

Love is certainly in the air! Yesterday, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared their first public kiss during their date night out. https://t.co/1qIQgOJ3eK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 14, 2022

It can’t be an easy time for anyone in the family, especially Kardashian, who wants to look ahead to the future and has genuinely hoped they could have an amicable co-parenting relationship. West is the one getting in the way of the divorce wrapping up as quickly as possible because he has been uncommunicative with his lawyers. And his social media outbursts are likely a reaction to the end of his marriage — he’s wanted to reconcile for some time now. “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” Kardashian added. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

For the sake of everyone involved, it’s best if the courts find a resolution to this matter swiftly. Kardashian deserves some peace of mind, and their four kids will only benefit from a harmonious parental situation, not a tumultuous one.

