ARMY Members Are Going to Love This BTS Merchandise at Nordstrom — & The Prices Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Something major just arrived at Nordstrom. We’ve always loved the amazing sales and glorious deals the department store offers, but this time around, Nordstrom debuted a new line of merchandise that BTS fans will surely obsess over. From keychains and buttons, to sweatshirts, slippers and more — any ARMY member should run — not walk — to nab pieces of this exclusive collaboration at Nordstrom. If the merchandise wasn’t enough to make you excited, we can also see you becoming a quick fan of the prices. (Items start at less than $10!) So, let’s dig into this thrilling collaboration now that it’s live on Nordstrom.

Since their debut in 2013, K-Pop band BTS has amassed an incredibly loyal following, whom they credit for their continued popularity and success. Some of the Grammy-nominated group’s biggest hits include “Dynamite,” “Savage Love,” and “Butter,” the latter of which happens to be integral to the inspiration for this collection of merchandise. Every bit of BTS merch on Nordstrom’s site features the band’s signature flair that fans will simply adore — and did we mention you’ll be a huge fan of the prices? Some of the items featured in this collab start as low as just $9! Now, that’s a price that would make anyone sing. Having trouble trying to think of what you might want to get yourself or another ARMY member? We’ll break down a few of the best finds from this exclusive collaboration so you can shop the collection.

BTS BWL Badge

Let’s start with one of the smallest accessories that will leave you with a huge smile on your face. Among some of Nordstrom’s more affordable items in their BTS merchandise, this BWL (Boy With Luv) badge is perfect. The pin is inspired by BTS’ 2019 song featuring Halsey, and will surely be the perfect edition to your denim jacket or backpack.

BTS ON Sweatshirt

BTS is also known for their collective dazzling, sophisticated style. So, naturally, their merchandise at Nordstrom also includes some apparel. We love this gray ON sweatshirt. The material features fleece, so it’s the ideal sweatshirt to transition from winter into spring. Plus, the neutral gray will look practically perfect with any casual look. Can’t you just see yourself wearing this to the next BTS concert?

Suga TinyTan Mug

Finally, if you have a particular BTS member you completely adore, then these TinyTan mugs embossed with a caricature of the individual members and their names will quickly become one of your most prized possessions. The designs are intricately and artfully made, featuring every member — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Jin, RM, J-Hope, and Suga (pictured) — on their own respective mug.

