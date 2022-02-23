Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Matt Had a Difficult Time Watching Alec Baldwin Speak About Her Death

After the tragic circumstances surrounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of Rust, her husband, Matt Hutchins, is now speaking up about the loss of his wife. And he’s got some thoughts about Alec Baldwin’s December interview about the shooting incidentDecember interview about the shooting incident — an interview that ultimately only angered the widow even more.

In a Today Show interview airing on Thursday, Matt talks to Hoda Kotb about how “angry” he felt about Baldwin speaking up about his wife’s death on national television six weeks after the event. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her,” he said. Matt and his nine-year-old son, Andros, were still grappling with the loss when Baldwin’s interviewed aired on ABC News, in which he notably did not claim responsibility for pulling the trigger.

So, does Halyna’s husband think the actor was at fault for the terrible accident? “The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible, is absurd to me,” he explained. “But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.” That’s why Hutchins has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former 30 Rock star and the production. But Baldwin’s legal representatives are pushing back against any culpability.

“Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy,” Baldwin’s reps said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the Rust set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.”

Others implicated in Halyna Hutchins’ death are the film’s armorer and the assistant director, who assured the crew that it was a “cold gun,” meaning no ammunition was in the prop. But ultimately, no amount of blame can change the fact that Halyna is no longer here, her husband no longer has his wife, and their son is growing up without his mother. No matter how the legal situation unfolds, the Hutchins family has a difficult road ahead.

