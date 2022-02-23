Prince Harry Just Sued the Same Newspaper Publishers Who Had to Pay Up to Meghan Markle Last Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t messing around when it comes to the ongoing harassment they’ve dealt with from the British media. Just months after the Duchess of Sussex won a privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, her husband has filed his own libel lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Royal expert Omid Scobie first broke the news on Twitter, sharing, “A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirms that Prince Harry has filed a legal complaint against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online.” It’s unknown exactly what article Harry is referring to in this case, but Scobie added that details will be released “over the coming weeks as documents filed with the British High Court become available to the public domain.”

Scobie also gave some insight into how tumultuous the royal couple’s relationship has been with the U.K. publisher in the past. “The news follows Mail on Sunday recently breaking several stories about Harry’s ongoing efforts to fund police protection while in the UK,” he wrote. “In January 2021 the Duke settled a defamation suit against the same paper over false stories about his relationship with the armed forces.” While Harry and Meghan have refused to allow the publications to get away with publishing false stories, the outlet continues to be a part of the Royal Rota, the select press pool that covers the royal family.

Curiously, the palace hasn’t suspended or punished the publisher in any way, even though the courts have ruled in Harry and Meghan’s favor several times. The media outlets still have the same access to the rest of the royal family despite their legal issues with the Sussexes. It’s a tricky situation when the royal family courts the press to cover their every move, but they don’t see anything wrong with a few incorrect stories when it only affects two people who left their senior roles.

