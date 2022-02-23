Elon Musk Is Reportedly Dating This 27-Year-Old Actress With a Strange Connection to Britney Spears

It looks like Elon Musk has a new girlfriend, and he’s keeping with his old patterns of dating someone who is much younger than he is. The 50-year-old entrepreneur is reportedly dating Australian actress 27-year-old Natasha Bassett, whose most prominent role has been playing Britney Spears in the Lifetime biopic, Britney Ever After.

When the movie was released in 2017, Spears’ supporters were none too pleased that the film was being made in the first place, but Bassett remained an ardent fan despite the criticism. “It shines a positive light on how strong Britney is and what a great human being she is,” she explained to Vogue. “She’s not only one of the world’s most powerful performers, she’s also a mother to two gorgeous sons and she has a residency in Vegas, so it shines a light to all these positive attributes of her personality.”

During Spears’ conservatorship battle, Bassett remained firmly in the pop star’s corner and dedicated a social media post to her. “Now that Britney has revealed her truth, I am utterly devastated for her. My heart goes out to her today and for everyday she’s suffered this twisted, unnecessary conservatorship,” the actress wrote. “It’s wrong, it’s unlawful and it’s manipulative. Nobody should have the right to make decisions over another woman’s body. Sending my love to @britneyspears and supporting #freebritney.”

As for Bassett and Musk, their love has been blossoming “for some time,” according to a Daily Mail source. “They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes,” they added. And if you’re wondering what attracted her to the 23-years-older Tesla CEO, the insider revealed that she finds him “so smart and interesting to be around.” With their romance going strong, it’s just a matter of time before the couple makes their red-carpet debut for all the world to see.

