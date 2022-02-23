Brooke Shields & Drew Barrymore Are Our Favorite Hollywood Besties in This Gorgeous Fresh-Faced Pic Together

There is nothing like celebrity friendships, especially ones that have been decades in the making. That’s why Brooke Shields’ relationship with Drew Barrymore warms our hearts — two successful women who bonded over their child-star past.

Shields honored Barrymore’s 47th birthday on Tuesday with a photo that represents them best: stunning, natural and shining brightly from the inside out. Both women have fresh faces and look so happy to be in each other’s company because they share a similar background in the entertainment industry that few others could relate to. Shields captioned the gorgeous snapshot, “Happy Birthday to my lifelong friend Drew! Cheers to staying #foreveryoung. You make this world a brighter place.”

Of course, the Hallmark star didn’t just leave the Instagram post with one photo, she also added a 1990s’ throwback that shows the marked difference between fashion and beauty. Black-and-white outfits must have been the on-trend colors of the moment, and a smoky eye and a red lip were all the rage. The women look stunning, but we prefer them in their natural state of beauty — they don’t need a drop of makeup to look good.

Shields even roped Barrymore into doing a scene in her holiday movie on Netflix last year, A Castle for Christmas and the duo had an absolute blast working together. “It was funny because I had never worked with Drew. We had never acted together. We’ve known each other for decades and we had never worked together and here we were in this scene within a scene,” Shields told Cinema Blend. “It was so much fun playing with her and it was also really fun becoming unhinged and less than pulled together and sort of losing my mind. That kind of comedy is always a lot of fun for me.” And that’s probably what keeps this friendship chugging along — a similar tumultuous past, but a present filled with laughter and love.

