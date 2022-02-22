Drew Barrymore is Glowing in New Bare-Faced Birthday Selfie: ‘This is 47’

Drew Barrymore just blessed our timelines with a bare-faced selfie, and she is absolutely glowing as she welcomes her 47th birthday. On Feb. 22, Barrymore posted the stunning no-makeup selfie with the simple caption, “2 22 22 this is 47!”

Friends and fans flooded Barrymore’s photo with stars like Padma Lakshmi saying, “Oyy! Happy birthday mama! Let’s celebrate when I come back from filming!” and Reese Witherspoon said, “Happy Birthday, you Magical Creature!!! I LOVE YOU! always have, always will.”

In the photo, we see a bare-faced Barrymore with her long, chestnut locks in a cute baby blue and white sweater. We’re going to say what we’re all thinking: Barrymore looks absolutely gorgeous with makeup, without makeup, white eyelashes (per the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball), or bare-faced — and we love she kick-started 47 with this photo!

In a 2018 interview with the TODAY Show, Barrymore revealed that she loves where she’s at and can’t imagine going back in time. “I would not know how to function if a time machine picked me up and took me back to 10 years ago. I get a little better each day.” She added, “I can’t believe how erratic my feelings were. You have to get older to get better and wiser and calmer and focus on the right things. I’m a way better person than I used to be. And trust me, I’m very critical of myself.”

She also opened up about aging on the Drew Barrymore Show, per Prevention, saying “We’re going to age, things are going to go south, and it’s OK, it’s a part of life. … I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life, but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too.”

