Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Looked So Happy Out at Dinner in LA With Cousin Princess Eugenie

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Royals to live their lives in Los Angeles, many speculated that the entire family had a problem with it. But ever since the Super Bowl, we’ve known that they have at least one royal supporter: Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie. Now, the trio — along with Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank — were seen having the time of their lives and it’s so heartwarming to see.

On Feb. 22, TMZ broke the story that they were seen having fun at dinner this past weekend in Los Angeles and the photos are so cute. You can see the photos HERE.

Eugenie already visited a couple of weeks ago for the Super Bowl, and it seems she’s stayed in town with her favorite cousin in Santa Barbara. A little drink, a little conversation, and a lot of laughs — it’s easy to see that Harry and Eugenie have a close bond.

Prince Harry is now in the UK reportedly staying with his close cousin Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank instead of Prince William.https://t.co/xATybMdfcs — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 13, 2021

Princess Eugenie has been dubbed the “peacekeeper” amongst the Sussexes and the royal family, according to Marie Claire. And per People, a close source said that they “have one of the most natural connections.”

But Harry isn’t the only one with a strong bond with Eugenie, as it’s been reported that Eugenie and Meghan are very close mommy friends, especially since they were expecting around the same time.

We’ve been pumped to see them all have a laugh and cut loose, and we hope to see more of this familial bond in the future!

