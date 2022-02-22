Kate Middleton Had Such a Chic Little Black Bag During Her Solo Denmark Trip — & We Found the Perfect Dupe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know Kate Middleton has royally stunning style. Just think about it — for the last several years we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge not only blossom into her role as a valuable member of the British royal family, but also as a true style icon, bringing together sophisticated, classic silhouettes with contemporary flair. That was all on display during Kate’s solo trip to Denmark, for which she fashioned a beautiful business look with an essential accessory.

During Kate’s visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, the mother of three opted for a pair of black slacks, a white dress shirt, pearls, and a red blazer reportedly from, according to Daily Mail. (You can actually buy the exact same blazer on Zara HERE!) As soon as we saw the look, we combed through the internet to find some of the best lookalikes of this particular outfit, and happened upon a dupe of Kate’s little black bag at a price that’s a total steal.

Kate Middleton visits the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project on February 22, 2022 James Whatling / MEGA.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s LBB (little black bag) is designed by Aspinal of London, per Daily Mail. According to the retailer’s site, Kate’s bag and many of the brand’s other purses, clutches, and more, can retail for $800 or more. That’s a pretty steep price for a bag so small. But we found a dupe that is absolutely perfect, and will make anyone who carries it feel like a true duchess.

Image: Nordstrom courtesy of Steve Madden. Nordstrom courtesy of Steve Madden.

Nordstrom currently carries the above Dignify Croc Embossed Crossbody bag by Steve Madden for way less than the price of Kate’s purse. And this LBB features nearly each of the details (down to the buckle) of Kate’s Copenhagen purse. The croc fabric, little buckle, and small strap are so similar to Kate’s purse. We think this is a great alternative to the duchess’ LBB, and you can get one for yourself right now!

