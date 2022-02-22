Kirsten Dunst Has a Very Understandable Reason For Holding Off on Marrying Fiancé Jesse Plemons

It’s been a big year for Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, in addition to welcoming their second son, James Robert, now nine months, the Hollywood power couple were both nominated for an Academy Award for their work in The Power of the Dog. That hasn’t left much time for wedding planning, but the actress promises that a walk down the aisle is still in the cards for them.

Sharing with The Los Angeles Times that the duo calls each other “husband and wife,” Dunst revealed that they “have to get married at this point.” With two kids, oldest son Ennis Howard is now three years old, she admitted that it’s “ridiculous” that they “just haven’t planned a wedding.” The reasons why they aren’t married yet are completely relatable, though, because so many of us had plans postponed over the last two years. “There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody,” she said.

We don’t blame her one bit — a wedding day is a celebration and if it’s a big party they want, then Dunst and Plemons should wait until the right time when family and friends can be there to celebrate with them. In the meantime, the former Fargo co-stars are busy raising their young family and supporting each other’s busy careers by adorably helping each other run lines when they’re rehearsing.

“We mostly give each other ideas if we have them. If I had to laugh, he’d do something funny off camera, so I’d genuinely laugh. If it’s my coverage, I’ll ask him after a take, ‘What else should I try?’ We consult with each other a lot,” Dunst shared. Their bond is strong — both professionally and personally, and no one should be nervous that they aren’t Mr. and Mrs. yet… it’s coming at some point.

