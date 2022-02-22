David & Victoria Beckham Are So Proud of Teen Son Cruz’s Punk-Rock Photoshoot — See His Pink Hair & More

Cruz Beckham just turned 17 years old on Feb. 20, and he got his first magazine cover to celebrate the big day. No one was prouder than mom and dad, David and Victoria Beckham, who shared the exciting news on their Instagram accounts about his major turn in the spotlight.

Many fans remember Cruz as the tiny tot who was always busting a move to his mother’s Spice Girls songs. Well, that little one is all grown up as he stars in i-d magazine‘s “Out of Body” issue. Stripped down to his boxers, the look is definitely edgy as his signature buzz cut is dyed pink and he sports a massive grill that he shows off in the photos. The racy images got full approval from mom as Victoria wrote, “Big first day as a 17-year-old! @cruzbeckham for @i_d, so proud,” while dedicating three posts to Cruz’s photoshoot. (See the photos HERE.) David even got in the action with his own post praising Cruz, “So cool @cruzbeckham for @i_d 👏🏻 such a proud dad.”

While Cruz’s superstar parents signed off on the concept of the photos, many fans are upset by his shirtless images. One Twitter account voiced their concerns about the double standard at play, “Are we all going to pretend that Cruz Beckham posing in his underwear on a magazine as a sixteen year old is totally normal? If it was a sixteen year old girl….” Another user chimed in, “I can’t be the only one uncomfortable with 17-year-old Cruz Beckham thirst trapping and stripping to his boxers and showing off abs for a mag front cover?!” So, if you feel uncomfortable about how the teen is sexualized in the magazine spread, you aren’t the only one.

The Beckhams haven’t responded to any of the criticism and are still proudly displaying the snapshots on their accounts, but the layout is drawing conversation about a young man, who is not legally an adult until 2023.

