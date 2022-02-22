Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Made a Real Estate Move That Keeps Them Close to the Royal Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made California their new home, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still maintain a presence in the United Kingdom. The couple and their two children, son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilbet, 8 months, have yet to return to the U.K. to visit the royal family, but if and when that time comes, it looks like they’ll have a place to stay — which also ensures Harry is still an important member of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage, and it’s making us very hopeful for the couple’s future with the royals.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to renew their lease means the Duke of Sussex can continue to serve as one of Queen Elizabeth II’s four Counsellors of State, the other three being Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Andrew (though whether the latter will maintain the role is being speculated). This basically means that, if the queen becomes ill and unable to perform her duties, she can rely on her Counsellors of State to take on her responsibilities at her request. There is one catch to being one of the queen’s Counsellors of State — and that’s why the Frogmore Cottage lease renewal is so important.

To be one of Queen Elizabeth II’s counsellors, the person must have a substantial connection to or reside in the U.K., or be “domiciled” in the country, per The Telegraph. Therefore, Harry and Meghan’s new lease will ensure Harry’s role should he ever be called upon to perform any of Queen Elizabeth II’s duties. The current residents of Frogmore Cottage are Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack, and their son August — and we’ve seen that Eugenie and Harry have a close bond. In light of this, we have to wonder when Harry will be able to bring his family back to his home country.

The Duke of Sussex is currently trying to ensure his family will have proper security during any overseas visit, prioritizing his children and wife’s safety above all else. Harry has returned to the U.K. on solo trips before, but his desire to reunite his family on both sides of the Atlantic has become more apparent in recent months. If anything, the Sussex’s lease renewal of Frogmore Cottage gives us some hope that the family will pay a visit to the U.K. in the future.

