Britney Spears’ Reported $15 Million Book Deal Must Have Her Family Nervously Sweating Right Now

Britney Spears is going to have the last word about her conservatorship and it’s not going to happen in the courtroom. The “Gimme More” singer is reportedly going to tell her side of the story in what sure is to be a scathing look at how the Spears family took advantage of the successful singer.

According to Page Six, the book deal with Simon & Schuster is worth $15 million, but everyone in the publishing industry wanted to be the one to put the tell-all out. After a bidding war, an insider reported to the outlet that “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.” It’s no surprise that everyone is clamoring for her side of the story, especially since Britney is estranged from her entire family, including little sister Jamie Lynn, mother Lynne and father Jamie.

Britney Spears was invited before Congress to share her story less than a month after her conservatorship ended. https://t.co/s8fjh5Yo8P — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 17, 2022

Jamie Lynn recently put out her own book, Things I Should Have Said, which received a scathing review from her big sis. “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s**t but your f**king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me,” Britney wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

With the court case only revealing some of the trauma the pop star endured over 13 years of her conservatorship, the Spears family should be quaking in their boots. This is Britney’s time for her voice to be heard and for her power to finally be reclaimed.

