Cindy Crawford’s Relatable Snapshot from 56th Birthday Weekend Involves Cake & an Eye Mask

Cindy Crawford knows how to celebrate her 56th birthday in style. On Sunday, she posted a glamorous Instagram shot with balloons, confetti and a fancy purple-and-white cake. On Monday, the more realistic photo appeared — leftover cake for breakfast while donning an eye mask after the weekend festivities.

Even if the supermodel went a little bit overboard from the celebrations, she looked fabulous in her burgundy pajamas while shoving a forkful of delicious sweets into her mouth. She closed her eyes with a delightful grin while her Meaningful Beauty eye mask worked its magic to depuff and soothe the skin — and yes, her cup of coffee was nearby to give her the necessary caffeine jolt.

The day before her birthday, Crawford shared some advice to her younger self in an adorable black-and-white photo from her childhood. “I would tell her to be kinder to herself, to treat herself the way she treats her friends. I would tell her everyone feels nervous in new situations and sometimes you just have to fake it ‘til you make it.” she wrote. “I would tell her not to be afraid to make a fool of herself— dance, sing, etc more — even if she isn’t good at it.”

The supermodel continued, “Laugh as much as possible. Be vulnerable. Risk showing her true self to people she loves— the payoff is worth it. Practice gratitude. Keep growing and learning and becoming…life is a blessing!” We love that Crawford shared three special moments from her big weekend — the early days, the glam night and the reality the next day. We might not be a supermodel, but we can surely relate to those big birthday moments.

