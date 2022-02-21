Gisele Bündchen & Lookalike Daughter Vivian Brady Cuddle Up in Sweet Mother-Daughter Horseback Riding Snapshot

Gisele Bündchen and daughter Vivian are still proving to be each other’s twins in the supermodel’s latest Instagram post. The family currently is on vacation in a tropical locale (maybe their Costa Rican residence?) where the adorable snapshot was taken.

The mother-daughter duo is horseback riding with a stunning sunset behind them as the clouds hover over the mountains and the lush greenery surrounds them. Vivian, wearing pink leggings and a turquoise graphic t-shirt, leans in to kiss her mom on the cheek while riding a white horse. Bündchen has her arm around her nine-year-old daughter’s waist as she closes her eyes and smiles about the sweet moment. The model kept it casual with jeans and an army-green blouse while sitting on her brown-and-white-spotted horse.

Vivian has always been an affectionate child, so this image isn’t surprising to anyone who follows Tom Brady’s family. In 2018, she crashed her mom’s Vogue interview and swooped in to give her mom a lingering hug. Bündchen was then asked about the best part of being a mom. She responded, “The love you receive and the love you feel.” That love between mother and daughter has only grown stronger over the years as the family rallied around dad’s final years in the NFL. Now that he has returned from his football career, he revealed that his wife and kids are the top priority — and it’s time for mom to put her career first.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray last October. “And I think there are things she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.” We can’t wait to see what the supermodel does next, but we suspect that spending time with her family will always rank first.

