Adele’s Glamorous Leopard Coat Steals the Show at NBA All-Star Game Amid Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Adele went all out when it came to fashion for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star game with boyfriend Rich Paul. Sitting courtside with Paul to her left and Super Bowl halftime headliner Mary J. Blige to her right, the Grammy winner looked stunning in a dramatic leopard coat that proved she wasn’t hiding from the cameras.

The NBA on TNT broadcasters made sure to feature the “Easy On Me” singer as she has become a fixture on the sidelines of many basketball games, thanks to her sports agent beau. With her hair styled in soft waves and wearing gorgeous cat-eye makeup, the sports reporter noted, “Adele is here in the house” as Paul is seen standing up and moving away from the camera. She pretended that she didn’t notice the lens in her face, but all eyes were on her and that stylish leopard-print jacket she paired with black tights and suede leather boots. (See more photos HERE.)

Besides chatting and laughing with Blige, she also snuggled in with Paul throughout the evening as fans tried to get a glimpse of the rumored engagement ring on her finger. Well, Adele kept it a little more subtle at the sports event, wearing a gold band on her ring finger — proving Sunday night was about basketball, not her love life. Adele recently admitted, “I miss being married,” so she does have wedding bells on her mind.

Mary J. Blige, Adele AP Photo/Charles Krupa

On The Graham Norton Show, where she was wearing that stunning diamond ring, she teased, “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” So, she’s not giving fans any answers to her possible engagement status to Paul just yet because if it is true, she might be relishing in the moment privately. If she isn’t engaged, Adele is doing a great job of keeping everyone talking, so she will let us know when there is official news to deliver.

