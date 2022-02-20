Demi Moore’s Daughter Rumer Willis Looks Like a Dream in Vulnerable & Powerful Lingerie Photoshoot

Get ready for your jaws to drop when you see Demi Moore’s eldest daughter Rumer Willis rock some lacey lingerie. She posted multiple photos and videos throughout the photoshoot, and it looks like something out of a beautiful dream.

On Feb. 14, as a Valentine’s Day treat, Rumer posted a series of photos and videos of a mini photoshoot between her and her photographer and actor friend Allie Marie Evans took. In the first series of photos, she dons a purple, lacey lingerie set while she poses on the floor and chairs with flowers. She took the time to thank Evans for the photos.

You can see the photos HERE.

In the second set of photos, Willis posed in a black lace lingerie set, showing her toned body and gorgeous face. She took this post to get personal, encouraging her followers to “explore the shadows.” She captioned it, “It is easy to love the parts of ourselves that we feel are likable or exciting, the ones we lead with in the world. This year I have been working on exploring the shadows and radically accepting them, as challenging as that may feel at times. Allowing myself to be seen, to be vulnerable…”

She added, “I invite you to explore your own shadows and instead of judging them if you can give those parts a voice and allow them to ask you for what they need and give it to them.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the last post, she posted a video of herself in all the ensembles, showing off the pieces and embracing her body in a beautiful natural setting. You can see the compilation video HERE.

Willis has been a huge advocate for mental health and self-love, frequently opening up about her own struggles throughout the years. In an interview with Women’s Health Mag, she said, “I’m taking it one day at a time and learning how to love myself more and more and find more and more ways to be not scared. I challenge myself constantly. The deepest gift you can learn in life is about self-love, and that’s not going to happen overnight.”

