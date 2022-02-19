Cindy Crawford Shows Fans She’s Living The Good Life & Supporting Supermodel BFFs in Leggy Backyard Post

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cindy Crawford is blessing our timelines once again with a leggy snapshot, and a little promotion for her supermodel buddy.

On Feb. 18, Crawford posted a photo of herself checking out her supermodel friend Claudia Schiffer’s new photography book called “Captivate!” She posted it with the caption, “Casual afternoon reading. Congrats on the new book Captivate, @claudiaschiffer!”

In the photo, we see Crawford laying back on a wooden chair, legs up on the table as she reads Captivate. She’s wearing a one-piece swimsuit, white robe, sunglasses, and is letting the world know she has legs for days.

Schiffer quickly responded, showing her gratitude, saying “thank you Cindy! all my love.” Along with Schiffer, Many of Crawford’s A-list buddies were quick to say how gorgeous she looked, with Paris Hilton commenting “Legs for days” and RHOBH star Lisa Rinna commenting flame emojis.

Crawford has always been gorgeous. We knew this. But she’s been popping up on our timelines more than usual with some sultry snapshots that we’re loving!

Per HuffPost, Crawford has opened up about how it’s been hard to age in the public eye, but you have to “accept it” at the end of the day. She said, “No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20, or 30. I just want to look great for 50. I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is.”

Schiffer’s bestselling photography book called Captivate! shows fashion photography through the 1990s. After quickly becoming a best seller, it is available on Amazon.

